During his interview with Fightful, Steve Cutler revealed that The New Day reached out to him after his release from the WWE. Here’s what he had to say:

We kind of saw the writing on the wall, where the story was going. Then once Big E messaged me just to stay in touch. We kept in touch the whole time. Again, he’s one of the first people to reach out to me when I got let go. He’s just an awesome dude. I respect him so much. Just for him and Kofi to be so caring and giving when we first got there, because they’ve been in that spot and now they know they have to elevate us. That’s something that was a fresh air for Blake and I, because we never really had that in NXT. We were always the ones that elevated everybody else, but then we always oh-this-isn’t-for-you type thing. So, it was the first time we got the taste of that and I was like, ‘God, this is wrestling. This is so cool. This is how business is done and we can all make money together.’ We were slated, we saw how after Cesaro and Shinsuke won the tag titles we were like, ‘Oh, wow. That’s gonna be us.’ But, now you look at it, you learn from it and you’re moving on.

You can check out the interview HERE.