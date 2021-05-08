During his interview with Fightful, Steve Cutler spoke on working with Baron Corbin. Here’s what he had to say:

He’s very good. He’s very smart and intelligent about how to protect himself. Especially even his finish with the End of Days. He’s very smart. He was always very good in NXT that way, too. He was always meant for main roster on that end. But, he was just fun to bounce ideas off of and just try to go to for things. We were supposed to go into the storyline with the Mysterios and Murphy, and we were excited for that because now it gave that Blake that little kind of an inkling to go to Murphy and then it gives us the Mysterios and I get to work with Rey Mysterio. I got to beat up Rey Mysterio a little bit, which was fun. I got done, I was just like, ‘Wow. I threw Rey Mysterio into a guard rail, not even thinking about that moment until just now,’ when we got done. But, it was fun.

You can check out the interview HERE.