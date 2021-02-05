It was announced earlier today by WWE that they were giving a release to Forgotten Sons member Steve Cutler, ending his run with the company after nine years.

Cutler has since taken to Twitter to comment on his time with WWE and how he looks forward towards his future following his 90-day non-compete clause. He writes, “Unfortunately, today I was released. It was shocking, to say the least. But, I am excited about the future and all the possibilities in front of me. Thanks for your continued support. 90 days… the countdown begins.”

Also commenting on Cutler’s release was IMPACT Knockouts champion and former NXT star Deonna Purrazzo, who confirmed an earlier report that Cutler and her had tested positive for COVID-19 in January, which apparently brought heat down on Cutler from chairman Vince McMahon. The Virtuosa writes, “SteveCutlerWWE & I had tested positive for COVID, the beginning of January. We had no symptoms but took all precautions necessary.”

Thanks for the well wishes but we are healthy and in good spirits. When one door closes, another opens.

