Steve Maclin took his rivalry with Adam Copeland backstage at AEW Dynamite in footage released by Maple Leaf Pro. The confrontation aired as MLP continued building toward their October 3 match at Northern Rising.

MLP’s September 10 post identified Maclin as Copeland’s attacker. POST Wrestling’s full Mayhem report describes the segment as Maclin spraying Copeland in the eyes before striking him on the ground and leaving.

Copeland and Maclin are scheduled to meet at Toronto’s Mattamy Athletic Centre, the former Maple Leaf Gardens.

Josh Alexander vs. Stu Grayson confirmed

MLP also confirmed that Canadian Champion Josh Alexander will face interim champion Stu Grayson at Northern Rising to determine the undisputed champion.

The promotion’s announcement states that Alexander is cleared to compete. During Mayhem’s closing confrontation, Grayson wanted the match immediately, but Alexander insisted on waiting until Northern Rising. Grayson struck Alexander after their exchange, and Alexander left the ring.

Northern Rising takes place Saturday, October 3. MLP lists a 19:00 Eastern start for the worldwide MyAEW pay-per-view broadcast.

Sources: MLP’s Maclin–Copeland announcement; MLP’s title-match announcement; POST Wrestling’s Mayhem report; Official Northern Rising event information.