Another notable name has officially exited TNA Wrestling.

On Sunday, TNA confirmed that former TNA World Champion Steve Maclin has been released from the company.

The announcement came via a statement published on TNA’s official website, which also revealed the departure of Myla Grace.

“TNA Wrestling has come to terms on the release of Myla Grace & Steve Maclin, effective immediately. We wish them the best in their future endeavors.”

The news marks the end of Maclin’s latest run with the promotion, where he had been featured prominently in the title picture throughout much of 2025 and into 2026.

Maclin’s final match under the TNA banner took place during the company’s May 15 television tapings at the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium.

In that outing, he challenged Mike Santana for the TNA World Championship but came up short in the title bout.

A former TNA World Champion and one of the company’s most established roster members in recent years, Maclin now enters free agency following the announcement of his release.