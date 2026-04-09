Steve Maclin has broken his silence following a scary incident that led to his world title opportunity against Mike Santana being stopped dead in its’ tracks at the TNA Sacrifice 2026 pay-per-view.

At the annual TNA Sacrifice show back on March 27 at the Alario Center in New Orleans, LA., Maclin was blasted with a stiff super kick from Santana in the opening minutes of their main event title tilt.

The match was immediately stopped.

And apparently that was due to one person in specific seeing Maclin’s condition and wasting no time in making a veteran call.

Ace Steele.

Late Wednesday evening, “Bulletproof” Steve Maclin surfaced via social media to make his first public comments since the scary moment that derailed his championship hopes a couple of weeks ago.

“TNA Sacrifice was one of the scariest moments of my career,” Maclin bluntly stated in a statement shared via his official Instagram page. “My first instinct was to keep going, push through, and finish the match. Because that’s just who I am, how Marines are hardwired. But it only took one voice to protect me from myself. Ace looked at me, calm as ever, and said, ‘You’re done.’ No hesitation. No debate. I said ‘yes sir.'”

Maclin continued, “Sometimes you need that coach, that dad voice, someone you have the upmost respect for, to make the call you won’t make yourself. I got back in the ring today for the first time in 2 weeks under Ace’s supervision. I can’t thank you enough. You might have dropped me but you CAN’T FU**ING KILL ME.”

TNA Wrestling returns tonight with this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT, which airs at 9/8c on AMC TV. For a complete preview of the show, click here.

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