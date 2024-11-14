Steve Maclin has a history in WWE NXT.

After a six-year run in WWE NXT, the pro wrestling veteran has had a successful run in his current promotional home, TNA Wrestling, as he is a former TNA World Champion.

For this reason and more, Maclin claims if he is ever sent to WWE NXT to represent TNA Wrestling as the NXT-TNA crossover continues, he is “gonna be coming a little bit meaner and a little bit more aggressive” than fans are used to.

“When the time is right,” Maclin said when asked by The A2TheK Wrestling Show if and when he’ll re-appear in WWE NXT to represent TNA Wrestling as part of the ongoing NXT-TNA crossover appearances. “If it happens it happens, if it doesn’t, I’m not gonna be heartbroken because I was there for so long. Would it be a cool moment? Yes, but I’m happy with what I’m doing right now in TNA.”

Maclin continued, “When that time comes, if they ask me to go over there and represent TNA in NXT, just know I’m gonna be coming a little bit more meaner and a little bit more aggressive just because what I’m representing and also what my past was.”

