An update on the condition of Steve Maclin has surfaced following a scary conclusion to the TNA World Championship main event at TNA Sacrifice 2026 involving himself and Mike Santana.

The 3/27 main event in New Orleans, LA. got underway, and within a couple of minutes, Santana connected with a super-kick that caught Maclin flush.

It was apparent almost immediately that something was wrong.

The referee threw up the X-sign and the medical team quickly checked on Maclin. The match was immediately halted and Maclin was taken to the back, as Eddie Edwards did an impromptu run-in and was put through a table by Santana to give the show closure of sorts.

Following the show, Jon Alba of Sports Illustrated wrote via social media, “I’ve been given a positive update on Steve Maclin’s health after the TNA Sacrifice world title match came to an abrupt halt.”

From The Takedown at SI.com:

The Takedown on SI has learned that after TNA officials evaluated Maclin for a concussion, he was sent to the hospital for further tests. TNA president Carlos Silva told The Takedown that Maclin was not ultimately diagnosed with a concussion, as he cleared all of his tests and was released to go back to his hotel for the night.

It is not entirely clear as to when Maclin will be able to return to the ring at this juncture.

For those interested, you can check out our complete TNA Sacrifice Results 3/27/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.