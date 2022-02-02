IMPACT star Steve Maclin recently appeared on the Ringside Rant program to discuss a wide range of topics, including how Maclin has been in talks to work for NJPW, something he lists as a major goal for his wrestling career. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he’s in talks with NJPW and hopes to work for them soon:

I am signed to IMPACT Wrestling, but it is open to work elsewhere, I would just have to go through IMPACT. I have been in talks to try and get over to New Japan just because that is one of my goals. Obviously, with COVID and all that, once that opens up more over there. We all talk in the locker room and find out what’s going on over there and how things are changing and just being patient. I’m in no rush, I’m very happy with what I’m doing right now. There’s no overexposure.

Believes that today’s wrestling has a potential problem with overexposure:

That’s one thing in wrestling. A lot of fans, for a long time, were getting that overexposure to wrestlers and you’d see the same guy over and over again. That’s one thing I feel wrestling is missing, those attraction guys or being perceived as an attraction. You have to build that match. If you’re not seeing that guy or girl wrestling consistently, that makes up for it in the long run.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)