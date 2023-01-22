Steve Maclin has his eyes set on one prize, the IMPACT world championship.

Maclin spoke about this topic during his recent interview on the Paltrocast, where host Darren Paltrowitz asked him if he had any desire to compete for the X-Division championship. Here is what he had to say on the subject.

There’s nothing wrong with it if you set your eyes on that, too. Like at one point, I had aspirations to be that, and hopefully, one day, I can go back toward the X Division title. My goal right now is the World Title.

Maclin has been wrestling on IMPACT since he signed in 2021, and has made quite a name for himself following his release from WWE.

The full interview can be found below.