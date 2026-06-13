Former TNA Wrestling star Steve Maclin wasted little time returning to action following his departure from the promotion earlier this week.

Maclin resurfaced on Friday night for Pro Wrestling Revolver’s No Country for Old Mancer event in Dayton, Ohio, just days after officially exiting TNA Wrestling. Ahead of the show, Revolver promoted Maclin’s appearance with a video in which he hyped the event and issued a warning to his scheduled opponent, Joe Alonzo.

Maclin also appeared to reference his controversial TNA exit during his entrance. As he made his way to the ring, cameras caught him looking directly into the lens and seemingly shouting, “I told that cuck I quit.”

The comment appeared to be a callback to his final TNA appearance, where Maclin confronted TNA President Carlos Silva. During that segment, Maclin referred to Silva as a “cuck” and told him to sit down before walking away from the company. Silva appeared to take the remark in stride at the time, showing little reaction beyond amusement.

As for the match itself, Maclin’s first bout since leaving TNA did not go his way.

Joe Alonzo picked up the victory after receiving assistance from members of his faction, The Algorithm. Following the interference, Alonzo connected with a low blow before securing the pinfall victory while using the ring ropes for additional leverage.

The loss marks an eventful first appearance on the independent scene for Maclin as fans continue to speculate about what comes next following his departure from TNA Wrestling.

STEVE MACLIN IS HERE AT PRO WRESTLING REVOLVER! Looks at the camera and says “I told that cuck I quit!”#RevolverMANCER pic.twitter.com/iI9ytBURYS — (@WrestlingCovers) June 13, 2026

Steve Maclin called his boss a cuck on national TV then quit 3 week later, this is what this business is all about🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/TEwaMP8TO1 — Self Made AO 💫 (@KXNGAO) June 7, 2026