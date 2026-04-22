Steve Maclin has been medically cleared to return to the ring.

“Bulletproof” Steve Maclin was injured early into his match at TNA Sacrifice for the TNA World Championship against Mike Santana in the main event of the evening.

A superkick that caught Maclin flush in the opening minutes of the bout led to the match being stopped.

The match referee, ringside physicians and TNA President Carlos Silva came to the aid of Maclin, ultimately choosing to put a halt to their headline pay-per-view bout in favor of Maclin’s health and wellbeing.

Eddie Edwards ran out for an impromptu brawl with Santana in an attempt to give fans some kind of conclusive ending to the show.

On Wednesday, Steve Maclin surfaced via social media to announce he has been cleared to return to the ring.

“AIN’T FOUND A WAY TO KILL ME YET,” he wrote via X. “Cleared [and] ready to get back to work.”

He then included his booking email, which is Stevemaclinbookings@gmail.com.