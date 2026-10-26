Steve Maclin says his leg is back to full strength, although he expects rehabilitation to remain part of his routine for some time. He also clarified that he'd already been fully cleared before facing Adam Copeland at MLP Northern Rising on October 3.

Speaking with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, Maclin said his leg felt good and that he'd just completed a leg workout. He described the Copeland match as a childhood dream that had left him with a feeling he expects to chase for the rest of his career.

Maclin broke his fibula against Isaiah Broner at NCG Drive To Glory ten weeks before Northern Rising. He spent the following ten weeks rehabilitating in preparation for the Copeland bout.