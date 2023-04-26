Steve Maclin acknowledges Nick Aldis, but that doesn’t mean he will just bow down to him.

The current IMPACT world champion spoke about the National Treasure during a recent interview with Fightful’s In The Weeds program. Maclin addressed Aldis debuting at Rebellion and confronting him shortly after he captured the vacant world title, stating that “that family” loves to stay in the limelight.

It’s funny how that family likes to stay in the limelight of everything and try to be in that spotlight while the future is trying to push forward and we have to try and stick in the past a little bit.

The champ then states that if Aldis wishes to challenge him for IMPACT’s top prize he’ll have to earn it.

If he wants a shot at the IMPACT World Title, he has to go earn it like I did. You don’t just get to waltz in.

IMPACT recently announced that Maclin will be making his first defense of the IMPACT world title at its upcoming Under Siege event, where he will be facing PCO. Check out Maclin’s full interview below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)