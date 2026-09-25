Steve Maclin wants Adam Copeland at his absolute best when they meet at Maple Leaf Pro’s Northern Rising.

The promotion will hold its second Northern Rising event on Saturday, October 3, with Copeland vs. Maclin scheduled to headline the show.

Maclin has made the rivalry increasingly personal in recent weeks, including attacking Copeland during an episode of AEW Dynamite. Speaking on Fightful Overbooked’s In The Weeds podcast (full episode below), Maclin explained that the approach has been intentional because he wants Copeland completely focused on their match.

“It’s funny that everybody keeps saying it’s maybe not the best decision to make this personal with Adam Cope. For me, that just is. I want to make this personal because I want him to only think about Northern Rising and Northern Rising alone.”

Maclin said he does not simply want the current version of Copeland. He wants the same performer he grew up watching.

“I want the absolute very best of Adam Copeland. I want the old. I want the Rated-R Superstar. I want the Ultimate Opportunist. I want the guy that I looked up to as a kid, as one of my heroes.”

Now that he considers Copeland a peer, Maclin said his goal is to draw that version of him out once again.

“And now as somebody that’s a peer with him, I want the absolute very best.”

Maclin later made it clear that he does not view the match as a sentimental homecoming for Copeland.

“This isn’t some type of sunshine and rainbows matchup where we’re going into Maple Leaf Gardens and it’s this magical night for Adam Copeland. For me, I have everything to gain in this match whether I win or lose. That’s the fun part about this.”

Maclin added that he fully expects to win, while guaranteeing Copeland will also be getting the best version of him.

“I do plan to win. Anybody going into any situation that doesn’t think they’re going to win is — I just think you’re an idiot.”

He continued, “But for me, it’s going into this to get the absolute very best out of Adam Copeland because I know and I absolutely guarantee you’re going to get the very best of Steve Maclin.”