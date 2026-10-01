Steve Maclin already has one AEW opponent at the top of his wish list.

Maclin is currently a free agent and has openly expressed interest in potentially joining AEW. During a new interview with Muscle Man Malcolm for The Sportster, Maclin was asked about names on the AEW roster he would like to work with.

Darby Allin was his immediate answer.

“Oh, 1000%. There’s so many people on that roster, my #1 is Darby Allin,” Maclin said.

Maclin pointed to Allin’s recent run at the top of AEW and the physical style he brings to his matches as reasons for wanting to share the ring with him.

“I watched him each week, even when he had his world title run recently. He was just a workhorse and he was giving his body up,” Maclin continued. “I just really enjoyed what he was doing with that body of work at the time, that’s somebody I’d love to get in the ring with.”

Allin isn’t the only AEW name Maclin has his eye on.

Maclin also mentioned longtime friend Josh Alexander and suggested there could be several possibilities involving the Don Callis Family.

“Then, you have Josh Alexander over there who is one of my best friends. There’s a lot of opportunity with the Don Callis Family,” Maclin said.

He went on to name several other members of the group while discussing the depth of AEW’s roster.

“Jake Something, you have Kyle Fletcher, the list goes on of the entire family,” Maclin continued. “There’s so many different avenues and approaches that you can go into this, especially with that locker room that is so stacked.”

In a separate recent interview to promote his match against WWE Hall of Fame legend and AEW star Adam Copeland at MLP Northern Rising, Steve Maclin also detailed creative frustrations that led to his TNA departure.