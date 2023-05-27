The bloody main event of tonight’s Impact Wrestling Under Siege event saw Steve Maclin retain the Impact World Title over PCO in a No DQ match.

The bout saw several weapons come into play, including steel chairs, ring steps, a cookie sheet, cinder-blocks and a sledgehammer, as well as a staple gun to PCO’s mouth. At one point earlier in the match, Maclin used a cookie sheet to knock PCO to the floor. Maclin then went for a suicide dive but PCO met him with the cookie sheet. Maclin immediately began pouring blood, and continued to do so until the show went off the air.

It was confirmed by PWInsider that Maclin was busted open the hard-way and in a major way. He was being checked out backstage by medics at last word.

The post-match angle saw Maclin call out Impact President Scott D’Amore to keep his word by putting the Impact World Title around his waist. D’Amore did as promised, then turned to watch Maclin leave. That’s when Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray came from behind to choke out D’Amore with a belt. Bully called Maclin back to the ringside area, and told him to get the table. Maclin said he likes how Bully thinks. Bully pulled out lighter fluid and went to set fire to the table but Matt Rehwoldt rushed in to try and stop them. Bully dropped Rehwoldt and covered him in lighter fluid as well. PCO then got back up into the ring but Bully and Maclin double teamed him.

The Motor City Machine Guns also failed to make the save, so D’Amore was put through the flaming table by Bully and Maclin. Bully then got down in D’Amore’s face and taunted him, saying how D’Amore will never get him out of Impact, and how he’s here to bring down D’Amore and the entire company. Under Siege went off the air with Bully and Maclin celebrating after Bully raised Maclin’s hand in victory.

Below are clips from tonight’s main event at the Western Fair District Agriplex in London, Ontario, Canada:

