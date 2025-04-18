– The main event of the TNA Unbreakable 2025 special event on Thursday night, April 17, 2025 at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada saw Steve Maclin emerge victorious over AJ Francis and Eric Young to become the first-ever TNA International Champion.

– After the main event wrapped up, The Nemeth Brothers find an invitation backstage. Ryan Nemeth shows it to Nic Nemeth. He tells him to open it with caution. They open it and some CGI affects are shown on the screen. BROKEN Matt Hardy appears and invites them to The Hardy Compound for a Final Deletion.

– Add “Mindfreak” Criss Angel to the list of celebrities who were in attendance at the TNA Unbreakable 2025 show on 4/17.