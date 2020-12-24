Former Chicago Bear turned pro-wrestler Steve “Mongo” McMichael spoke with Sports Illustrated to comment on the death of fellow football legend Kevin Greene, who passed away yesterday at the age of 58. Greene and McMichael were both big stars for World Championship Wrestling in the late 90s, where Mongo betrayed Greene as a part of a storyline to become a member of the Four Horseman. Hear what he had to say below.

It’s such a shame that he has passed. In terms of football, he was incredible. Kevin had 160 sacks. Isn’t that just phenomenal? 160 sacks. The Hall of Fame is where he belongs, and he was a great person, too. There aren’t enough great people like him in the world. Everybody lives, but Kevin Greene really lived, baby. That will always define him. Kevin wouldn’t want anyone to be sad. Knowing him, he’d want us to celebrate his life. That’s what I am going to do.