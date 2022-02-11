Jackass star Steve-O was sent home from the WWE Royal Rumble after testing positive for COVID-19.

Steve-O recently revealed on YouTube how he flew to St. Louis with the rest of the Jackass crew for Johnny Knoxville’s role in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match. Ronda Rousey and her husband Travis Browne shared a flight with the Jackass cast.

Steve-O documented the trip, as seen in the YouTube video below, and revealed the COVID-19 protocols that WWE had in place. He noted that he tested positive upon arrival at The Rumble, and had to leave, which is why he wasn’t backstage taking photos with WWE Superstars like the rest of the Jackass cast. The positive COVID-19 test also forced Steve-O to miss out on the red carpet premiere of the new Jackass Forever movie.

There’s no word on what Steve-O had planned for Knoxville’s Rumble appearance, but it could’ve been a strong follow-up to the October 16, 2006 “RAW Goes Hollywood” edition of RAW in Los Angeles, which featured a segment where the late Umaga destroyed Chris Pontius and Steve-O. Knoxville ended up coming out with Jackass stars Jason “Wee-Man” Acuña, Jasper Dolphin and Preston Lacy.

You can see Steve-O’s full video below:

