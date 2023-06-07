Former WWE and ECW star Stevie Richards recently appeared on the Wrestling Shoot Interviews program to give an update on his health. The OG Blue World Order member detailed his battle against a spinal infection that had him in a wheelchair. Highlights, including the full video interview, can be found below.

When he first started experiencing health issues:

“For months, I was just thinking, ‘Oh, my back’s starting to hit that wall. Maybe I’m gonna need surgery, maybe I’m gonna need a nerve block.’ Whatever fix I could have at this point to keep going. Then, in the end of January on a Sunday morning, I had one of my best workouts ever; thought I was pulling through, like, one of those bouts where your lower back keeps biting you… But from 9:00 AM when I got home and I thought, okay, that was a good workout to noon… I was completely stuck in my chair and it was just a mystery, like my back has locked out, but not to the point where my legs are almost useless. Not, paralyzed, not numb. But it hurt so bad I couldn’t put pressure on my legs ‘cause it would shoot up into my back. So my wife, literally from 9:00 AM when I got home and then at noon had me in a walker. I went right to a walker. I’m moving around and it’s just now fear. The early set of fears settling in like, well, I’ve never experienced pain like this.”

Recalls the tests that discovered that his spine was infected:

“So I’m in a wheelchair, and then Mayo Clinic finally got eyes on me, thank God finally got eyes on me. And once they saw me, I got admitted. They started doing tests. They did a spine biopsy, which by the way, because of the infection, None of the twilight type of anesthesia worked. I felt every bit of them hammering a needle into my spot. Oh, dude, I’m telling you, I was just like laying there and he kept apologizing and I just hear that it sounded like a railroad spike going into my back.”

What they determined the source of the spinal infection to be:

“I was over at my best friend’s house and his dogs got freaked out by something that happened. And I just happened to be petting one of the dogs. It bit me right in the face and like, right through the skin… The other [dog] got freaked out by the noise and then got freaked out ‘cause the dog got freaked out and bit me in the leg. It was a goofy thing, but the point of that was number one, I’m glad it didn’t bite my wife. I’m glad it didn’t bite the neighborhood kids that were over in the house either, ‘cause it would’ve been a lot more traumatic to have that. I can at least grow the beard out and cover it somewhat.”

On his current health: