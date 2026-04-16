The action got underway early inside the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington on Wednesday night.

All Elite Wrestling held a pair of dark matches prior to the start of their special annual Spring BreakThru installment of AEW Dynamite at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max on April 15.

The first of two dark matches saw the son of pro wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Sting, Steven Borden Jr., picking up a victory over Lobo Del Desiento, a masked wrestler with long blond hair.

In the second of two pre-show dark matches, Hook beat Evil Uno via submission. Prior to the bout, Hook cut a heel promo dogging the “sh*t town” of Everett.

From there, things switched over to the live episode. For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Spring BreakThru Results 4/15/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.