A familiar name has officially stepped into the ring on the NJPW side of the wrestling world.

Sting’s son, Steven Borden Jr., made his New Japan Pro-Wrestling debut this past weekend, competing at the NJPW Academy 3rd Anniversary Showcase event held at the LA Dojo on March 21.

Borden teamed up with Allan Breeze in tag-team action, taking on the duo of Hitt & Vin Parker as part of the showcase lineup.

In a moment that didn’t go unnoticed, Borden paid tribute to his legendary father by incorporating some of Sting’s signature-style offense into his performance.

The nod to the icon added an extra layer of intrigue to his outing.

And he delivered when it mattered most.

Borden ultimately scored the victory for his team, pinning Parker to secure the win in his NJPW debut match.

The appearance marks another step forward in Borden’s young career, as he continues to gain experience across multiple platforms.

He originally made his in-ring debut in October 2025 and has since worked several AEW dark matches, along with appearances at ROH tapings.