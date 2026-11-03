Steven Borden is opening up about the frightening injury that temporarily sidelined him from AEW competition.

Ahead of this week’s AEW Blood & Guts special, Borden appeared alongside Darby Allin on First Coast News in Jacksonville, where he discussed suffering a concussion during the September 26 AEW All Out pay-per-view.

Borden confirmed that he was knocked unconscious during the match, explaining that the recovery process was particularly frustrating because he felt physically fine despite being unable to compete.

“It feels great to be back,” Borden said. “So I got concussed, I was knocked out for a little bit. It’s weird though because with injuries, like when you’re sidelined, normally you can feel it, like you tore something in your knee or whatever. And so you know as much as you want to get back in the action, you can’t.”

He continued, “But for me, I felt fine. So it’s just this weird thing of, like, I wanted to be back out there, but I couldn’t. And now that I’m back, it feels pretty dang good.”

Allin, who was sitting alongside Borden during the interview, quickly jumped in to correct his partner’s description of how long he had been unconscious.

“A little bit? You were snoring for six minutes straight,” Allin said. “It wasn’t a little bit. It was a lot of bit.”

The injury occurred during a tag-team match pitting Borden and Allin against Kevin Knight and Kyle Fletcher at All Out. Borden struck his head while attempting a double coast-to-coast maneuver, leaving him unable to continue. The referee ultimately stopped the match, awarding the victory to Knight and Fletcher.

After several weeks on the sidelines, Borden returned to AEW television during the October 21 episode of Dynamite.

He is now scheduled to compete in Wednesday night’s Blood & Guts match, teaming with Allin, The Young Bucks, Adam Copeland and Will Ospreay against Knight, Fletcher, Mark Davis, Jake Doyle, Wardlow and Kazuchika Okada.