A positive update has surfaced on Steven Borden following the scary injury he suffered at AEW All Out 2026.

Borden was injured during Saturday’s pay-per-view after hitting his head while performing a double coast-to-coast spot. The match was ultimately stopped by the referee, with Kevin Knight and Kyle Fletcher being declared the winners and new number one contenders for the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

An update provided during the All Out broadcast indicated that Borden was conscious and receiving treatment at a local hospital.

A further update this week from Tony Schiavone on the What Happened When podcast revealed that Borden is doing well and has not been dealing with headaches or dizziness since the incident.

“I talked to Steven just yesterday on the phone, and he was fine. He had no headaches. He had no dizziness,” Schiavone stated. “As far as a diagnosis is concerned, that has to come from our doctor because I’m not — I can’t make that. But I can tell you by talking to him, he said, ‘I’m fine.’”

Borden, who previously played college football as a tight end at the University of Kentucky, also noted that he had never experienced anything similar during his football career.

“He did tell me, he said, ‘Of all the years that I played football for the University of Kentucky,’ he said, ‘I never had a concussion, I never experienced anything like that.’ And he was more upset that he thought that he ruined the pay-per-view by what happened.”

Borden was reassured that the incident had not ruined the show and that the updates on his condition actually lifted the spirits of those in attendance after the frightening scene.

“And I said, ‘No, you didn’t.’ I said, because we announced it and then we announced it again to the crowd. So everybody was very happy that you were okay, so that really lifted everybody’s spirits.

“So how long he’s going to be out? I don’t know. I’m sure there have to be some, they have to check on him before he can get back in there. It was very scary.”

There is currently no official diagnosis or timetable for Borden to return to the ring, and he will need to undergo further medical evaluation before being cleared to compete.

Borden and his brother Garrett have both entered the wrestling business after previously staying away from the industry. The two became involved during their father Sting’s retirement run, with Steven subsequently beginning his wrestling training. Garrett has also started working independent events and recently competed in his first AEW dark match.

“He’s going to be fine. And you’re right, it was really scary at first,” it was stated regarding Steven. “But, there you go. He’s going to be fine. And he and his brother Garrett have a great career ahead of them. Guaranteed.”

As a result of the injury, Steven will miss a scheduled appearance for DEFY Wrestling in Detroit on Thursday.