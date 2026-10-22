Steven Borden is back in AEW, and he already has his sights set on Blood & Guts.

During the October 21 episode of AEW Dynamite, Adam Copeland and Will Ospreay teamed up to face Kevin Knight and Kyle Fletcher of the Don Callis Family.

The match ended with Copeland taking a championship belt shot from Kazuchika Okada, followed by a brainbuster from Fletcher for the pinfall victory.

Following the match, the Don Callis Family continued attacking Copeland and Ospreay until Darby Allin’s entrance music interrupted the beatdown.

Rather than immediately making his way to the ring, Allin introduced the returning Steven Borden, who had been sidelined since suffering an injury at AEW All Out.

Borden and Allin then made their way to the ring, with the Young Bucks also joining the fight. Together, they managed to clear the Don Callis Family from the ring.

After the confrontation, Borden grabbed a microphone and made it clear that his return wasn’t just a one-night appearance.

Borden announced that he is back and declared his intentions to compete in Blood & Guts.

The appearance marked Borden’s first time back on AEW television since his injury at All Out, setting the stage for his involvement in the ongoing rivalry with the Don Callis Family.

AEW has yet to officially announce the complete lineup for the upcoming Blood & Guts match.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Results 10/21/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.