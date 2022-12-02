The legendary Stevie Ray was a guest on the Grue Rome Show to discuss a wide range of topics, most notably whether he thinks he would ever return to the ring, an option he says is not entirely off the table. The former 10-time WCW tag champion also reveals that he is working on a documentary. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Whether he would ever return to the ring and wrestle another match:

Frankly, I wouldn’t go back and do another match. As far as I’m concerned, Harlem Heat did what we did and I want the people to remember that, what we did and that’s it. As far as I’m concerned, Harlem Heat is dead. As far as I’m concerned, Harlem Heat is dead, never to come back again. I’m not gonna be like Jason on Friday the 13th and sh*t like that. Michael Myers or Frankenstein or The Wolfman and all these motherf*ckers that died and came back. We’re buried, we’re over with and that’s it [Ray laughed]. That’s it. But never say never though. Never say never. If enough zeros, who knows? That’s all I can tell you about that.

Says he is working on a documentary:

I’m putting together a documentary that I wrote a few years ago. I’m trying to put that together, trying to get that laid down and those are the things I’ve been working on so, hey bruh, just been taking it easy and doing what I wanna do when I wanna do it.

