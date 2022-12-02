The legendary Stevie Ray was a guest on the Grue Rome Show to discuss a wide range of topics, which included the former 10-time WCW tag champion and WWE Hall of Famer discussing the biggest regret of his career, that Harlem Heat never feuded with The Road Warriors. Check out Ray’s thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

On the biggest regret of his career:

We [Harlem Heat] wanted to do a program with The Road Warriors but for some reason, the office never did it. That’s my only regret in my whole wrestling career.

Says that he and Road Warrior Animal would talk about how much money the feud would have drawn had it happened:

Why the office didn’t see that, we have no idea. Me and Animal talked about it for years man, and another brother we’ve lost, God rest his soul. Every time we see each other, we talk about, ‘Man, what kind of money we could have drew,’ you know what I’m saying? Just like anything else. But when you had it right there, you didn’t do anything with it then I question the people that were running the office at that time.

