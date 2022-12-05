WWE Hall of Famer and former 10-time WCW tag champion Stevie Ray recently appeared on the Grue Room Show to discuss a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, most notably how he felt about the nWo faction in WCW and why he thinks the group eventually crumbled the way it did. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says his favorite part of the nWo faction in WCW was the “hostile takeover” feel:

I think that’s what made it so good, but you had people behind the scenes who didn’t purvey it like it should’ve been. Because you had so many people running their own gimmicks within the gimmicks.

On the group eventually losing credibility after adding so many people:

One thing about it, they didn’t keep it as serious as they should’ve kept it. We shouldn’t have had pussies [in the group]. People like Marcus Bagwell, who’s scared of him? That’s when you start to water down things.

