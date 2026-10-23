Stevie Richards believes Tommaso Ciampa’s comedy at AEW WrestleDream overshadowed the championship at stake. In an October 21 clip from The Stevie Richards Show 122, he reviewed Ciampa wrestling Andrade’s discarded pants during their title match.

“Well, I didn’t know what to think except for the fact this gave me a memory of Kenny Omega versus the blow-up doll from Japan, where you’re actually doing moves and maybe even taking moves from the actual blow-up doll or pair of pants.”

Richards said the bigger problem was what the routine did for Ciampa’s character and the championship being contested.

“There’s no good direction for a talent like Ciampa. He deserves much better. Plus it’s a title match, so it’s a complete gloss over of the actual title stakes where the pants are the bigger issue.”

Andrade retained the AEW National Championship on October 17, and Jeff Jarrett later defended the comedy by pointing to the crowd’s response. Tell us in the comments whether you thought the comedy worked for a title match.

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