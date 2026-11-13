Stevie Richards says Darby Allin’s fall from the Blood & Guts cage drew far less crowd response than he expected for such a dangerous stunt. On The Stevie Richards Show, the former WWE and ECW wrestler contrasted the reaction he heard with the sustained concern during Mick Foley’s famous Hell in a Cell fall.

Wardlow sent Allin from the cage roof through tables after the November 4 match had ended, as WrestlingHeadlines’ event report described. Richards was offering his interpretation of the audience, not an independently measured account of what every fan thought.

Yeah, I felt bad for for Darby, especially taking that bump off of there and and really he kind of overshot the tables a little bit. So, it was a it was a rough fall. Rough fall from the cage to the floor with a little bit of tables thrown in there. But with Darby, it was the it it was almost like a superplex off the top rope or it was almost like a big setup for the finish that someone does. It was such a like it was it wasn’t even a pop. It was like wow. Okay. I I don’t know how to interpret it, but it was definitely a very sublime response, not a people going banana type response. And then it was just kind of general arena noise. Would that be a good way to point it put it?

Richards asked whether repeated cage falls had dulled the effect, while emphasizing that the physical risk had not decreased. He said that was what made the reaction disappointing to him.

But I saw that I’m like this is such a shame because the bump doesn’t hurt any less. As a matter of fact, it hurts more because there’s there felt like no energy after that after that bump and here we are.

Later, Richards said he watched people in the arena when Allin landed. He put responsibility for his perceived lack of concern on the presentation and repetition of such spots, rather than blaming fans.

When it when the spot happened, I watched the crowd. If every person was not on their feet when that spot happened, it’s not a spot that you should do as much as you’re doing. Does that make sense? I saw a lot of people sitting when he took the bump. I saw a lot of people not even getting up and maybe people directly where he fell, but nobody was getting up trying to look over the railing to see if they could see how he is. They sat there and and that’s not the fans fault. That’s always the creative fault. And you basically look at that and say, “We’ve done too much. We need to pull it back or reset it.”

Richards’ comments concerned the effect of the stunt on the audience, not a confirmed injury to Allin. The full discussion is in the original episode of The Stevie Richards Show.