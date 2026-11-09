Stevie Richards believes WWE has let some of Dominik Mysterio’s strongest character work slip away. He pointed to Dominik’s feud with his father and his WrestleMania entrance while questioning the company’s follow-through.

On The Stevie Richards Show, Richards revisited the father-son rivalry that led to their WrestleMania 39 match. Rey won that match in 2023, following Dominik’s turn against him and move into The Judgment Day.

“It’s not hard to keep caring for these characters and storylines and keep them going. Don’t forget Dominik versus Rey. Dominik coming out in the paddy wagon at WrestleMania.”

His criticism came during a broader discussion of WWE’s handling of Dominik and Gunther after their programs with John Cena. Richards questioned the company’s follow-through for both men.

“These have all been undone. How do you do that? Do you see what I mean? They’re taking things that people can really sink their teeth into and say, ‘Oh, by the way, we’re taking all your teeth out and you can’t chew on anything again.’ Dude, how does John Cena feel that he put these guys over and the company essentially made them into just two other guys?”

Source: The Stevie Richards Show.