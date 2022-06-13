While On Cafe De Rene with Rene Dupree, Stevie Richards opened up about how he felt backstage during his time at WWE as he was a 22-time Hardcore Champion while with the promotion.

Richards noted that he didn’t dress with the main roster talent, but rather with extras:

“I was there for 10 years, from 1999 till 2008 there was never one day where I felt comfortable in that locker room,” Richards said. “Most times I dressed with the extras because I never felt comfortable with most of the main talent.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc