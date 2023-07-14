Former WWE, WCW, ECW, and TNA alumni Stevie Richards recently spoke with Chris Van Vilet about a wide range of pro wrestling topics, which included Richards looking back on his days in the popular heel WWE faction, the Right To Censor. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On hearing the Right To Censor theme for the first time:

“No [I didn’t hate it], I was just happy to have something, and when I heard that music, it’s funny, we talked about it on the first interview. When I had, well, it could be on, I was gonna say it’s never gonna make the volume whatever on [WWE] music, I stopped myself. But when I look at that, like I knew it was an opportunity. I knew I was on TV as a character. And even if it sucked, I had custom entrance music, I had the Titan Tron, and looking at that, Chris, that made me think back to Raven, when I was putting on the half shirt and daisy dukes telling me you’re gonna stand out. You’re completely different. Nobody will ever take your gimmick from you. Because everybody wants to be tough, be a shooter, be a badass. You will corner the market on a specific type of heel, that’s the voice that I heard in my mind. When that music hit. I was like people are gonna hate us so much. This is awesome.”

On Ivory being a part of Right To Censor:

“The fact that Ivory was so over as the female in the group, she was way more special than us. As a matter of fact, I would have been all for Ivory being the next leader to replace me because that’s even more heat at the time. You’re looking at a woman bossing these big guys around and a woman, she would have been the original Karen if you think about it.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Richards opened up about his health issues and says that he is done competing as a wrestler “for now.” You can read about that here, or check out his full interview below.