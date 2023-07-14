Stevie Richards spoke with Chris Van Vliet to discuss a wide range of topics.

During the podcast, he spoke about his in-ring future after dealing with a serious spinal infection. The former WWE/ECW/WCW/TNA star noted for now, he’s done wrestling, but that could change in the future. Another issue that he faces is neck issues, something he will need to get fixed.

“I really don’t know about that. I mean, but the spine infection and the fact that two discs and four levels of my vertebrae are eaten away, and I need them to naturally fuse over 12-18 months, essentially right now I’m done.”

