Stevie Richards revisited three memories from WWF’s SummerSlam 1999 period: working with Viscera, watching Chris Jericho’s arrival, and taking part in the Al Snow and Big Boss Man story involving Pepper the dog. Richards discussed the subjects while reviewing the event on the October 15 episode of The Stevie Richards Show.

Richards said Viscera, whose earlier Mabel character had carried a reputation for hurting opponents, was a different wrestler by the time they worked together. He recalled being nervous before taking a big move in a six-man tag match and said Viscera reassured him.

I’ll take care of you. I’ll be safe with you. Just don’t worry about anything.

Richards said the reassurance held up in the ring. He described Viscera as one of the safest people he worked with, and called the change in his locker-room reputation an understated redemption story. Richards also remembered him as a kind person outside the ring.

Turning to Jericho’s first WWF appearances, Richards felt the former WCW star benefited immediately from being placed opposite the company’s established names. Jericho interrupted The Rock in his first televised appearance, The Undertaker the following week, and Road Dogg during the SummerSlam broadcast.

In less than three appearances, they made Jericho look like a bigger star than WCW ever made him look. His first promo was interrupting The Rock. … What more do you need after that?

Richards stressed that he did not see Jericho as being held back at the time. Looking back, he said he thought Jericho had become a bigger star after one WWF appearance than he had been during his WCW run. Richards has previously spoken about his own early WWF locker-room experience.

Richards also recalled being uncomfortable with the Pepper story because of the dog’s condition backstage. In the SummerSlam angle, Richards and the Blue Meanie were involved in an attempt to take Al Snow’s dog amid Snow’s feud with Big Boss Man. Richards said Pepper appeared frightened, and questioned the decision to put the animal in that environment.

That poor dog was shaking and it was terrified of everything. … It was so unnecessary.

These are Richards’ recollections and judgments about a 1999 show, rather than claims of a new WWE development. His complete discussion is available in the original episode below.