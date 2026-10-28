Stevie Richards remembers WWE’s Tribute to the Troops trips as a choice that didn’t feel voluntary inside the locker room. Discussing travel concerns ahead of Crown Jewel on his October 27 video, the former WWE wrestler said he did not make the trip he was recalling, but heard directly from colleagues who felt pressured to go.

“I was in the WWE locker room back then. We were scheduled to go there, and that was an actual war zone where I was told after the fact, because I did not go, that they needed to do evasive maneuvers. They were really worried about something from the surface coming up and hitting the plane. There was a ton of things to worry about. And I’m telling you right now, mostly everybody I talked to, I’ll never forget it, they either verbally said, ‘This is BS. I don’t want to go. I’m being forced to go. They’re saying it’s voluntary, but it’s not voluntary.'”

Richards also recalled a story involving Rob Van Dam and Vince McMahon that, in his telling, captured the difference between an official choice and how the choice landed with talent. He presented it as a locker room recollection, not as an account of a conversation he personally witnessed.

“Rob Van Dam, with the story we tell many, many times on the show about Vince McMahon saying it’s voluntary, and Rob says, ‘Okay, I don’t want to go.’ And Vince kept repeating voluntary until we got to a little bit of a joke, but it was really like Vince gritting his teeth doing the voluntary. That was a real thing. Voluntary, but not voluntary.”

Richards said wrestlers outside the top tier can worry that declining a trip will affect their opportunities, even without a formal punishment. He argued that nobody should face career consequences for refusing travel they consider unsafe.

Source: The Stevie Richards Show.