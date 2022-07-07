Top AEW superstar Bryan Danielson has been out of action since the promotion’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view back in May, with the fear being that the former world champion suffered yet another concussion. He appeared the week before Forbidden Door to announce that he would be replaced for his matchup at the event, as well as Blood & Guts the following week, by a mystery competitor who turned out to be Claudio.

In an update from the Wrestling Observer, there is still no word on when Danielson could be cleared, which is worrying news considering the potential damage of a prolonged concussion. Head journalist Dave Meltzer speculated the following:

“I know in real life and everything like that he’s fine, he can function, he can do everything. But as far as being cleared to wrestle, — no one knows – getting cleared from a concussion can be any time. There’s no timeframe.”

Danielson miraculously returned to wrestling back in 2018 after being forced to retire in 2016 due to lingering neck injuries.