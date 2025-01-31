– Sting has released the complete tour dates for his upcoming “Sting 2025 Or Never” tour, which takes place throughout the year in the U.S. and U.K. Featured below is a list of the tour dates that were announced:

* JANUARY 31 – WRESTLECON – INDIANAPOLIS, IN

* FEBUARY 8 – MEGACON – ORLANDO, FL

* FEBUARY 15 – FOR THE LOVE OF WRESTLING – MANCHESTER U.K.

* MARCH 8 – LEXINGTON COMIC & TOY CON – LEXINGTON, KY

* MARCH 15 – PERMIAN BASIN COMIC CON – MIDLAND, TX

* APRIL 5 – ASTRONOMICON – YPSILANTI, MI

* APRIL 20 – WRESTLECON – LAS VEGAS, NV

* MAY 3 – HEART OF TEXAS COMIC CON – WACO, TX

* MAY 24 – GALAXYCON OKC – OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

* JUNE 28 – WRESTLEVERSE FEST – KANSAS CITY, MO

* SEPTEMBER 20 – HOUSTON CELEBRITY COMIC CON – HOUSTON, TX

* NOVEMBER 8 – TWIN CITIES CON – MINNEAPOLIS, MN

* NOVEMBER 9 – RHODE ISLAND COMIC CON – PROVIDENCE, RI

– GameChanger Wrestling announced the first Dragon Gate USA show in a decade, as Dragon Gate USA: The Rebirth will take place on April 16, 2025 as part of The Collective and WrestleMania Week in Las Vegas, Nevada.