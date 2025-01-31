– Sting has released the complete tour dates for his upcoming “Sting 2025 Or Never” tour, which takes place throughout the year in the U.S. and U.K. Featured below is a list of the tour dates that were announced:
* JANUARY 31 – WRESTLECON – INDIANAPOLIS, IN
* FEBUARY 8 – MEGACON – ORLANDO, FL
* FEBUARY 15 – FOR THE LOVE OF WRESTLING – MANCHESTER U.K.
* MARCH 8 – LEXINGTON COMIC & TOY CON – LEXINGTON, KY
* MARCH 15 – PERMIAN BASIN COMIC CON – MIDLAND, TX
* APRIL 5 – ASTRONOMICON – YPSILANTI, MI
* APRIL 20 – WRESTLECON – LAS VEGAS, NV
* MAY 3 – HEART OF TEXAS COMIC CON – WACO, TX
* MAY 24 – GALAXYCON OKC – OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
* JUNE 28 – WRESTLEVERSE FEST – KANSAS CITY, MO
* SEPTEMBER 20 – HOUSTON CELEBRITY COMIC CON – HOUSTON, TX
* NOVEMBER 8 – TWIN CITIES CON – MINNEAPOLIS, MN
* NOVEMBER 9 – RHODE ISLAND COMIC CON – PROVIDENCE, RI
🚨The first set of dates on the Sting Convention Farewell Tour🚨 pic.twitter.com/ORGXtclrxU
— Kimmy (@kimmy_sokol) January 31, 2025
– GameChanger Wrestling announced the first Dragon Gate USA show in a decade, as Dragon Gate USA: The Rebirth will take place on April 16, 2025 as part of The Collective and WrestleMania Week in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Breaking:@dragongate_pro returns to The USA for the first time in over a decade as part of the @collective2025 Kickoff on Wednesday, April 16th at The Palms Resort and Casino!
Tickets Go On Sale Friday at 10AM PT/1PM ET:https://t.co/F6rKGiBbZf
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+
More ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/sWwe6hjoys
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) January 31, 2025