Sting was in town for AEW All In: Texas, but it was his former tag-team partner Darby Allin who made a surprise return, descending from the rafters in Sting-style.

Sting is 66 years old.

He’s not interesting in descending from any stadium rafters at this point in his life.

During a recent appearance on the Major Figure podcast, “The Icon” once again made it clear that pro wrestling fans have seen him inside the squared circle for the last time.

“I actually wanted to retire as Old Man Sting,” he said of his retirement. “I’ve got enough fans going, ‘One more. Just one more.’ Right? One more match. I’m 66 now … enough is enough.”