From one icon to another, Sting hopes John Cena has a ‘phenomenal’ retirement match this coming weekend.

“The Icon” Sting spoke with ‘Going Ringside’ from News4Jax out of Jacksonville, Florida for an interview, during which he spoke about John Cena’s retirement match against Gunther at the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show on December 13 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.

Additionally, the WWE Hall of Fame legend and AEW star spoke about his own convention retirement tour, working for Tony Khan and more.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On getting to compete in WWE, AEW, TNA and WCW: “They’re all different in some ways. But the thing that I liked about AEW is it just felt like my brand. It felt like home to me.”

On working with AEW President Tony Khan: “He was the best. He was phenomenal. He treated me like gold the whole way through. Yeah, if it wasn’t for Tony, I wouldn’t have had the run that I had, and Darby [Allin], my partner.”

On if he ever thought he’d be in the pro wrestling industry for over four decades: “No. I was the guy who said, I don’t understand all those old guys hanging out for so long. I could not understand it. I said, ‘I will never do that,’ and I blew them all out of the water. Four decades later, here I am.”

On his convention retirement tour: “It’s been a massive blessing to me, that’s for sure. I mean, I can’t tell you how many stories that I get to hear. That’s what this seems to be about, is stories. I’m hearing fans tell me stories about how I affected them or how wrestling affected them way back when.”

On John Cena’s upcoming WWE retirement match: “Man, kudos to John. He’s one of the greatest of all time. I love to see it. I’m rooting for him. I’m hoping it turns out to be phenomenal. I’m sure that it will. Yeah, man, I’m always rooting for those older guys, you know. Go Aaron Rodgers.”