Sting may have already cemented his legacy as a cornerstone of WCW and a top star in TNA, but his career found unexpected new life in AEW—and the legend has no regrets about how it all ended.

Many assumed Sting’s in-ring days were over following his 2016 WWE Hall of Fame induction and brief WWE run, which ended abruptly due to injury. But in late 2020, he shocked the wrestling world by making his AEW debut during Dynamite: Winter is Coming, setting the stage for one last chapter in a storied career.

Teaming with Darby Allin, Sting embraced a more hardcore edge from 2021 through 2024, wrestling in cinematic matches, leaping from balconies, and taking punishing bumps that most his age wouldn’t dare attempt. His AEW run culminated at Revolution 2024, where he and Allin successfully defended the AEW World Tag Team Titles against The Young Bucks in what was billed as Sting’s final match.

Speaking with Adam Bernard of ScreenRant.com, the wrestling icon reflected on his AEW swan song.

“I didn’t want fans thinking I was just phoning it in,” Sting said. “I wanted them to say, ‘Wow, he’s going full throttle all the way to the end.’ And that’s exactly what I did. Diving off balconies, going through tables—it was fun! Being surrounded by all that young talent made it even more special. It was an amazing run, and I’m incredibly thankful for it.”

Though officially retired from in-ring competition, Sting remains active in the wrestling community. He’s currently appearing at fan conventions and was recently announced as the first special guest for WrestleCon during WWE SummerSlam 2025 Weekend.