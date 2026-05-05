Even in retirement, Sting hasn’t stopped giving back to the business.

The WWE Hall of Famer officially stepped away from in-ring competition in 2024, but he remains under contract with AEW and continues to play a behind-the-scenes role when he’s around.

And when he is backstage, Sting is more than willing to share knowledge with the next generation.

Speaking on the Hunter, Jessica & Cush radio show this week, Sting was asked about whether he actively mentors younger AEW talent.

While he admitted he doesn’t attend shows frequently, he made it clear that he contributes whenever the opportunity presents itself.

“When I’m there, when I’m with the guys, yes, of course,” Sting said. “I will give feedback on a match that I saw or a gimmick or a certain move or whatever, psychology that somebody’s trying to use or somebody’s trying to develop their character. I definitely am there to always lend some sort of advice. And they’re all so gracious. You know, they’re so happy to hear from me. So it’s good. But I’m not there, I’m not there a whole lot, but when I am there, I am involved.”

That presence still carries weight.

Even when he’s not physically backstage, Sting stays connected with certain talent and continues offering guidance from afar.

“And some of the guys I’m in contact with, and I’ll talk with them on the phone. And so I do have some contact with them. And Darby [Allin], we talk pretty consistently.”

The legend may be out of the ring, but he’s far from out of the game.