This past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite saw the first-ever face-to-face showdown between two legends of the wrestling business: Chris Jericho and Sting.

The two men both worked for WCW during the height of the Monday Night Wars, but never encountered each other in the ring. Now they prepare to face-off in an upcoming tag team match in AEW, where they will partner with their younger proteges, Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara. To hype up the matchup, both posted on Twitter about the importance of their interaction.

Sting shared a photo of the moment and writes, “I regret not having more time with you, Chris. See you soon.” The Ocho responded to the Icon with a post of his own. He writes, “Face to Face for the first time ever. Cool. Now here’s a warning @Sting ….stay outta my shit.”

You can find the full results to this past week’s AEW Dynamite here. Check out the exchange between Jericho and Sting below.

I regret not having more time with you, Chris. See you soon. 🦂 pic.twitter.com/44cQgCERaT — Sting (@Sting) June 15, 2023