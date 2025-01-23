Well, if you want to meet the Stinger in full paint and gear, you’ve got the rest of 2025 to do it. “The Icon” Sting has confirmed on X that he has decided that this year will be his last meeting fans in full gear and war paint.

Sting retired from in-ring competition in March of 2024 retiring as one-half of the AEW Tag Team Champions with Darby Allin. Sting’s son has been training with Darby for pro wrestling but we suspect more is made of that than there is to the story.

There is no word on if the Stinger will do appearances in shades or if this means he’s just going to do nothing in public anymore. It also remains to be seen if there are any health reasons that resulted in the Stinger deciding this other than his age.

Source: wrestlingepicenter.com