Sting has returned to TNT.

The WWE Hall of Famer appeared during tonight’s “Winter Is Coming” edition of AEW Dynamite to assist Cody Rhodes and TNT champion Darby Allin, who were being beaten down by Team Taz. The Stinger pulled out his signature black bat and chased the heels off, never getting physical in the process.

‼️ For the first time in EIGHTEEN YEARS, @Sting is back on @tntdrama ‼️ #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/jjWF6dr6Pk — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 3, 2020

Afterwards Tony Schiavone announced on commentary that Sting had signed a multi-year deal with AEW, however it is not known in what capacity. AEW later confirmed it on Twitter.