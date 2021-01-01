AEW superstar and pro-wrestling legend Sting took to Twitter earlier today to comment on last night’s edition of Dynamite on TNT, which was entirely dedicated to the memory of the recently departed Jon “Brodie Lee” Huber.

The Stinger writes “I never had a chance to meet Jon, but was proud to be a part of his night. So much love. Praying for his family,” while also sharing the video package put together for Huber by AEW, which featured the famous Tom Waits song, “Ol 55.” AEW President Tony Khan revealed immediately after last night’s broadcast that he had purchased the rights to Waits classic ballad so that the tribute video could last forever. You can read more about that here. Check out Sting’s tweet below.