Sting did an interview with Sports Illustrated to promote Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite from Greensboro, N.C. Here are the highlights:

Returning to Greensboro, NC:

“This means the world to me,” says Sting, whose name is Steve Borden. “I never thought I’d be back here like this. I thought I was just going to disappear from wrestling, and I didn’t like the thought of that. Then I came to AEW, and originally, we were just going to explore cinematic matches. And I got in the ring. I can still hear Cody [Rhodes] telling me about my kinetic energy and that I could wrestle a match. I was like, ‘Ease up now, Cody.’ Then I heard Darby say, ‘Steve, you can do it.’ This entire stretch, and now coming back to Greensboro, it has all been surreal.”

Teaming with CM Punk and Darby Allin against MJF and FTR:

“CM Punk, he’s truly amazing to me,” Sting says. “Hearing the crowd respond to him, it’s made me turn back the clock and think of all the different memorable reactions over the years to different wrestlers. I’ve especially been thinking about The Road Warriors. Animal was really big on that. He would say, ‘This guy got a huge pop, but it wasn’t a Road Warrior pop.’ That’s what Punk gets.” “I had an idea of CM Punk’s greatness, but now I have experienced it,” Sting says. “His appearances are so electrifying. He is remarkable, and I am grateful to have this opportunity to be in the ring with him and Darby as their tag team partner.”

FTR: