AEW superstar and WWE Hall of Famer Sting was the latest guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast to talk all things pro-wrestling, including his new snow entrance for AEW, and how talented he believes the current roster to be. Highlights are below.

On his special Snow Entrance in AEW:

I’ve made every kind of entrance under the sun. I mean, they’ve done everything except shoot me out of a cannon, but I gotta tell you, snow is a first for me. Winter is coming, and it is so cool. I’ve had more people say, ‘Oh dude! The snow! That is awesome.’

How talented the current AEW roster is:

Some of the matches that I have seen are the most incredible, athletic, high-paced—I don’t know how many false finishes. They got the crowd rockin’ and rollin’ on every single match it seems.

Calls the psychology today very innovative: