Sting, one of the most iconic figures in professional wrestling, has always been known for his larger-than-life persona and his unforgettable in-ring performances. However, despite his legendary status, Sting doesn’t enjoy watching his own matches back. This is a rare perspective in the wrestling world, where many wrestlers spend hours reviewing their performances to evaluate their work. During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, Sting opened up about his long-standing habit of avoiding re-watching his matches.

In fact, Sting revealed that he has never been one to revisit his past matches, not even his retirement match at AEW Revolution 2024, where he teamed up with Darby Allin to retain the AEW World Tag Team Titles against the Young Bucks. For many fans, this match was an emotional and highly anticipated moment, but Sting doesn’t view it through the same lens. While fans often enjoy re-watching their favorite matches, Sting prefers to move on once the match is over.

“No, no, but you need to know a fact about me. The fact is that for 40 years, I’ve never watched hardly anything that I’ve ever done. I see certain things. Fans, family members, or friends will send a video, a two or three-minute clip of something. I watch stuff like that, and I’m not saying I haven’t seen a whole match of mine, but it’s rare. It is so rare. When I’m done, I take that hat off and go on with the next part of my life,” Sting explained.

This mindset of not dwelling on past performances might be surprising to many, but it aligns with Sting’s philosophy of living in the moment and constantly moving forward. It’s clear that for the wrestling legend, once the match is over, it’s time to focus on what comes next, rather than revisiting what’s already been accomplished. For Sting, his work inside the ring is just one chapter in a much larger story, and he’s always looking ahead.

Source: Interview

Transcription: Fightful